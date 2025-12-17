Visa curbs hit Bangladesh participation at Kolkata cable TV show

Kolkata, Dec 17 (PTI) Cable TV equipment trade with Bangladesh has taken a hit due to visa constraints amidst the changed political situation in the neighbouring country, though a limited number of delegates managed to attend the 26th Cable TV Show 2025 here after intervention by Indian authorities, organisers said on Wednesday.

"Normally, around 400 Bangladeshi delegates visit the show. This time, visa availability became a major challenge due to various issues," said Pawan Jajodia, chairman (exhibition), Cable TV Equipment Traders and Manufacturers Association (CTMA), on the sidelines of the inauguration of the three-day event.

He said the association wrote thrice to the Indian High Commission in Bangladesh seeking relaxation in visa norms for industry delegates.

"After sustained persuasion, about 60 Bangladeshi delegates secured visas and arrived to participate in the show," Jajodia said, thanking Indian authorities for responding to the industry's concerns.

Bangladesh remains a key export destination for Indian cable TV equipment and has historically generated significant business for manufacturers and traders, he said, adding that the reduced participation this year is expected to impact cross-border trade engagement in the sector.

Jajodia also pointed out that Chinese participation, which was common in earlier editions, stopped a few years ago due to geopolitical developments, further squeezing international presence at the event.

The show at the Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan and will continue till December 19. Organised by the Kolkata-based CTMA, the exhibition marks 30 years of the association's journey alongside the growth of India's cable television and broadband sector.

"From a modest beginning, the show has grown into the largest digital cable and broadband exhibition in the SAARC region. This edition is poised to be one of the biggest and most successful so far," Jajodia said.

The three-day B2B event features 90 companies showcasing new technologies, products and solutions in digital cable television, broadband and OTT services.

Over 10,000 cable operators, MSOs, traders, manufacturers, broadcasters, OTT professionals, buyers and importers from India and abroad are expected to attend.

Subhas Chandra Agarwalla, managing director of Maithan Alloys Ltd and national executive chairman of traders' body CAIT, said technology in every sector is changing rapidly and the industry must evolve quickly to keep pace with new developments. PTI BSM MNB