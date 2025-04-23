Visa2Fly secures Rs 17 cr fund led by M Venture Partners

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) Travel tech start-up Visa2Fly has raised USD 2 million (around Rs 17 crore) in a funding round led by M Venture Partners, the company said on Wednesday.

Flipkart Ventures, FinSight Ventures, and Thinkuvate also participated in the funding round.

"With this investment, we are doubling down on our mission to solve this global challenge once and for all. By further automating key processes, integrating AI-driven verification mechanisms, and enhancing accessibility, we aim to eliminate inefficiencies that have plagued travellers for decades," Visa2Fly, Founder and CEO, Vijayendra Bawa said in the statement.

Founded in 2022 by Vijayendra Bawa and Dhruv Kumar, Visa2Fly enables travelers to apply for visas to over 70 destinations - including the UAE, Singapore, Vietnam, Egypt, the UK, and several European countries. PTI PRS PRS MR MR