Visakhapatnam Port achieves highest ever cargo handling milestone

Visakhapatnam, Mar 2 (PTI) Visakhapatnam Port on Saturday achieved the milestone of handling its highest ever cargo, 73.78 million metric tonnes (MMT), in a financial year.

The port recorded the milestone nearly a month before the end of fiscal 2023-24, surpassing its previous record of 73.75 MMT set in FY23, Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) secretary T Venu Gopal in a press release.

The 90-year-old port logged this milestone at 6 am on Saturday, the official added.

VPA Chairperson M Angamuthu lauded the port's traffic manager, deputy conservator and all the heads of various departments on clocking the milestone and wished for the port to log 80 MMT record in the current fiscal itself. PTI STH SS