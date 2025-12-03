Vishal Fabrics bags Rs 100 crore export order for supply to South Africa, 5 other countries

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) Leading textiles exporter Vishal Fabrics on Wednesday said it has secured an export order worth Rs 100 crore for the supply of denim fabric to six countries, including South Africa and Nigeria.

The company has bagged the order from Kiran Enterprises. The supply of wide and versatile range of premium denim fabrics will be dispatched from January 15, 2026, the Ahmedabad-based company said in a statement.

"As part of this partnership, Vishal Fabrics will produce a versatile range of premium denim fabrics to be supplied to key markets such as Nigeria, Egypt, South Africa, Turkey, Morocco and Lesotho," the statement said.

Suketu Shah, CEO at Vishal Fabrics, said, "This partnership reflects the trust Kiran Enterprises places in our manufacturing capabilities and delivery discipline. This order opens the door for us to enter new markets and strengthen our presence.

"As global demand for quality denim continues to evolve, we look forward to strengthening our partnerships while staying true to our quality standards and our commitment to reliable execution." PTI RR BAL