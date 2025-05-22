Vishal Fabrics profit rises 13 pc in FY25 despite ‘industry headwinds’

Mumbai, May 22 (PTI) Denim fabric manufacturer Vishal Fabrics Ltd on Thursday said its profit rose by 13 per cent to Rs 28.84 crore in the financial year ended on March 31, 2025, despite global challenges and industry headwinds.

The company had reported a profit of Rs 21.13 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income of the Chiripal Group company rose by 5 per cent to Rs 1,521.43 crore in 2024-25 from Rs 1,451.29 crore in FY24.

“Despite global challenges and industry headwinds, our focus on efficiency, quality, and customer satisfaction has enabled us to achieve consistent growth,” Dharmesh Dattani, CFO of Vishal Fabrics Limited, said.

Vishal Fabrics continues to strengthen its presence in domestic and international markets through innovation in sustainable manufacturing and digital transformation, the company said in a statement. PTI KKS MR MR