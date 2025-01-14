Vishwa Samudra Group appoints Shivdutt Das as Managing Director

Mumbai, Jan 14 (PTI) Diversified group Vishwa Samudra Group on Tuesday announced the appointment of Shivdutt Das as its Managing Director.

The Hyderabad-based conglomerate, which has business interests in aviation, marine, engineering and infrastructure segments, also named Lakshmi Priyadarshini as Vice Chairperson of the Group.

Prior to this, Shivdutt had been holding the position of Group Executive Director.

He has previously been associated with companies such as United Spirits, ICICI Prudential, Bharti Axa Life Insurance, Tata AIA, Reliance Capital, among others, as per the company.

“We are building a global enterprise and Shivdutt is the best-suited internal talent to take this role,” Chinta Sasidhar, the Group’s Chairman, said.

The group, which managed Krishnapatnam Port before its sale to Adani Group, has international operations with footprints in the Middle East, Europe and South America. PTI IAS BAL