Visit Qatar eyes 6-7 pc growth in Indian tourist arrivals in 2026

Mumbai, Feb 6 (PTI) Qatar, which hosted 4,83,000 travellers from India in 2025, is expecting at least 6-7 per cent growth in Indian visitors this year, with several events lined up in the peninsular Arab country.

In 2025, Qatar saw 4,83,000 tourists from India, which was 6 per cent more than 4,54,000 visitors recorded in the preceding year, according to Visit Qatar, a tourism body under the administration of the Gulf nation.

"We do have a very attractive calendar for 2026, such as concerts, food events, and culinary experiences that focus on bringing travellers from across the world, especially Indians," Visit Qatar PR and Communication Director Jassim Mahmoud told PTI on the sidelines of the Outbound Travel Market 2026, a global show being held here.

The three-day event began on February 5.

This year, for India, Visit Qatar is focusing on sports, as the country is very strong in hosting sporting events, family, cultural events, concerts and health and wellness, he said.

"Qatar has a very strong health system. Now we are working with the Ministry of Health to try to have some packages for travellers, to come to Qatar for treatment as well as explore and discover the country as a destination," he stated.

He said, Visit Qatar is also looking at working with Bollywood as well.

Qatar, he said, is very well-connected with India, having 99 weekly flights that connect 13 Indian cities with the Middle Eastern nation.

"With 90 per cent capacity, there is a very strong appetite in the Indian market and Qatar Airways might consider increasing the number of flights from India in the future," Mahmoud added.

Visit Qatar this year is focusing on metro cities in India and building on its brand, he said, adding, "We would like to welcome Indians from everywhere in the country. But initially, we want to build on the brand Visit Qatar in metro cities, which will ultimately take us to other cities in India." Visit Qatar, he said, has a vision to reach 6 million international travellers by 2030, and it has already reached 5.8 million.

"With a minimum 6-7 per cent growth in tourist arrivals from India expected this year compared to last year, India will significantly contribute to our vision of 6 million tourists by 2030," he added. PTI SM HVA