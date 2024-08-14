Vistara flight makes priority landing in Mumbai due to minor technical issue

Mumbai: A city-bound Vistara flight from Delhi made a priority landing here on Wednesday due to a "minor" technical issue, the airline said.

The aircraft landed safely and is currently undergoing inspection, it added.

"Shortly before landing, a minor technical snag was detected on Vistara flight UK 995 that was operating from Delhi to Mumbai on 14 August 2024," a Vistara spokesperson said in a statement.

As a precautionary step, the pilots requested the Air Traffic Controller for "priority landing", and landed safely at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Vistara said without sharing the number of people on board.

However, according to a source, there were around 165 people, including seven crew members, onboard the Airbus A320 Neo aircraft.

The flight UK 995 took off from Delhi Airport at 10.49 am and landed at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport at 12.29 pm, according to live flight tracking website Flightradar24.com.

All customers deboarded the aircraft, which is undergoing necessary checks before resuming operations, Vistara said.