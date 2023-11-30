Vistara to start Doha-Mumbai flight services on Dec 15

Mumbai, Nov 30 (PTI) Full-service carrier Vistara on Thursday announced that it will launch direct flight services to Doha in Qatar from Mumbai, starting December 15.

Advertisment

Qatar will be the airline's 50th destination in its network, which comprises both domestic and international operations, Vistara, a joint venture between Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, said in a statement.

"We are thrilled to introduce direct flights between Mumbai and Doha - the capital of Qatar and a burgeoning financial hub in the Middle East. Given the city's growing economic significance, this move not only further solidifies our presence in the Gulf region but also enhances our network offering from our Mumbai hub," Vinod Kannan, Chief Executive Officer of Vistara, said.

The airline said it will be operating these services on the new route four times a week with an A321neo aircraft.

Bookings for the flights are being progressively opened on all channels, including Vistara's website, mobile app, and through travel agents, it added. PTI IAS SHW