Vistara's last flight departs Delhi for Singapore

New Delhi/ Mumbai, Nov 11 (PTI) The last flight of Vistara took off from the national capital for Singapore shortly after midnight, ahead of the merger of the airline with Air India.

UK 986 that took off around the same time from Mumbai for Delhi is the last domestic flight while UK 115 that departed from Delhi for Singapore is the last international flight of Vistara.

These are the two flights to use the code 'UK' for the last time and from Tuesday onwards, Vistara flights will have the new code 'AI2XXX'.

According to information from the flight tracking website Flightradar24.com, both flights are enroute to their respective destinations.

A joint venture between Tatas and Singapore Airlines, Vistara started flying nearly 10 years ago on January 9, 2015.

Vistara is merging with Air India and Singapore Airlines will have a 25.1 per cent stake in the merged entity. PTI RAM IAS SKY SKY