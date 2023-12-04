Vivek Gupta appointed as part-time govt director on RVNL board

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) State-owned RVNL on Monday said Vivek Kumar Gupta has been appointed as part-time government director on its board by the President of India.

His appointment is with immediate effect, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) said in an exchange filing.

"Ministry of Railways... has conveyed that the President of India has approved the appointment of Vivek Kumar Gupta, Principal Executive Director/Gati Shakti, Railway Board, as Part-time Government Director on the Board of RVNL with immediate effect, till he holds the post of Principal Executive Director/Gati Shakti, Railway Board or further orders, whichever is earlier," the filing said.

RVNL, under the Ministry of Railways, undertakes and executes the development, financing and implementation of projects related to rail infrastructure. PTI ABI TRB