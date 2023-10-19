Viveks relaunches flagship store in Chennai

Chennai, Oct 19 (PTI) Consumer durables retailer Viveks has inaugurated its popular flagship store in the city, a top official said, adding that the company is aiming at consolidating its growth plans.

The new store, spread over 10,000 sq ft at North Usman Road, was formally inaugurated by GRT Group Chairman G Rajendran on Friday, a press release here said.

Viveks Operations Vice President B K Vinay said, "Tamil Nadu offers a lot of potential in the consumer durables retail market. We have already established our strong presence in the state through our stores across cities." "The relaunch of this store in T Nagar will further consolidate our plans for growth and expansion in Tamil Nadu," he added. PTI VIJ ANE