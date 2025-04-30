Vividobots raises Rs 1.47 cr from Inflection Point Ventures

Chennai, Apr 30 (PTI) Vividobots, a city-based robotic automation startup, has raised Rs 1.47 crore in a seed round led by Inflection Point Ventures, a top official said.

The company plans to utilise the funds to enhance product innovation and expand vertical-specific robotic deployments.

Vividobots also aims to scale its presence in metro cities, where real estate growth and vertical maintenance demands are surging. The startup’s robotic systems are designed to deliver up to 70 per cent time savings, 50 per cent cost reductions, and 15 per cent lower material wastage.

"At Vividobots, we are revolutionising the way robotics addresses real-world challenges. Inspired by the delicate balance of human effort and resilience, we are steadfast in our mission to build a future defined by safety, speed, and sustainability," CEO B Dhinesh said in a company statement on Wednesday.

"Our partnership with IPV fuels our drive to innovate boldly, push boundaries, and redefine the possibilities of robotics and their impact on society," he added.

Inflection Point Ventures, with this latest round, has invested over Rs 800 crore in more than 200 startups so far, the company said.

"As real estate in India continues to boom, high-rise buildings are becoming increasingly common—and so are the challenges of maintaining them. Vividobots is tackling this head-on with innovative robotic solutions that make exterior maintenance safer and more efficient," said Inflection Point Ventures Partner and CIO Vikram Ramasubramanian.

"We are excited to support a startup that is not just keeping pace with urban growth but shaping its future through technology," he added.