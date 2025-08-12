Vivo expands mid-premium segment portfolio with launch of V60 smartphones

New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) Chinese mobile devices maker Vivo has expanded its mid-premium segment portfolio with the launch of V60 smartphones.

Priced in the range of Rs 36,999 to Rs 45,999, the company will start selling Vivo V60 smartphones on its official website, Flipkart, Amazon, and all partner retail stores August 19 onwards.

"The V series has been instrumental in Vivo's journey in India, consistently setting new benchmarks in smartphone imaging and design. With the Vivo V60, we built on the overwhelming success of the V50 and continue to push boundaries by combining elegant aesthetics, portrait imaging, and intuitive intelligence," Vivo India, head of corporate strategy, Geetaj Channana, said.

Vivo led India smartphone market in the second quarter with 19 per cent market share, as per market research firm IDC.

The company said Vivo V60 is India's slimmest smartphone with 6500 mAh battery.

The V60 series comes with 50 megapixel telephoto camera and multifocal portrait modes. It is built on the Snapdragon 7 Gen4 chipset. V60 smartphone models have IP68 IP69, which reflect on dust and water resistance capability of the devices.

Vivo V60 will be manufactured at the company's Greater Noida facility that employs around 8,000 men and women. PTI PRS TRB