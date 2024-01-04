Vivo eyes to capture premium segment with X100 series priced above Rs 63,999

New Delhi: Smartphone maker Vivo on Thursday announced the launch of Vivo X100 series devices in the country as it looks to strengthen its presence in the premium segment.

The new X100 series, comprising X100 Pro and X100, features a ZEISS camera to give a high-quality imaging experience and is priced above Rs 63,999, Vivo said in a statement.

“Vivo looks to strengthen its presence in the premium smartphone segment in the country," a Vivo spokesperson said.

Vivo is also in the process of starting production at the new facility in Noida early this year. Currently, Vivo has its manufacturing unit in Greater Noida, with a capacity of around 60 million phones annually, the spokesperson said.

The official claimed that the Vivo brand’s market share in the above Rs 30,000 category reached 22 per cent in the second quarter of 2023, from just 3 per cent in 2020, when it launched the X50 series.

According to a Counterpoint Research report, Vivo retained the third spot in the Indian market but was the fastest-growing brand among the top five, experiencing 11 per cent year-on-year growth in the third quarter (July-September) of 2023.

The report stated that strong offline presence, a focussed approach to CMF (Colour, Material, Finish), and targeting the mid-premium segment through its sub-brand IQOO drove the demand.

The premium segment is dominated by Samsung and Apple in India while OnePlus is the market leader in the affordable premium segment (Rs 30,000 to Rs 45,000), as per the report.

"X100 series is a testament to our commitment to providing consumers with a revolutionary mobile photography experience. The next level of imaging capabilities, powered by the advanced camera system and features, redefine what users can expect from flagship smartphones,” Vivo India Head of Product Management Vikas Tagra said.

The X100 series smartphones come with a Telephoto Sunshot feature that makes it easy to capture photos of the sun during sunset and sunrise, according to Vivo. The X100 series also introduces new 16GB +512 GB variants, ensuring ample storage for consumers with diverse needs.

X100 Pro will be available for Rs 89,999, while X100 will be available at Rs 63,999 for (12GB+256GB) variant and Rs 69,999 for (16GB+512GB) variant.

The company has also announced No Cost EMI offers and cashback offers on credit and debit cards of leading card services providers.