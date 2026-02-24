Vivriti Group sets up Vivriti Next as hold Co; founder Vinnet Sukumar invests Rs 200 crore

Mumbai, Feb 24 (PTI) Vivriti Group on Tuesday launched Vivriti Next as its new operating and holding company, with founder and managing director Vineet Sukumar committing Rs 200 crore in the entity.

Vivriti Next will house the lending arm Vivriti Capital and private credit business Vivriti Asset Management, while expanding into capital markets, capital structuring, risk, ratings, ESG and technology solutions for mid-market enterprises, according to an official statement.

Shareholders of Vivriti Capital will transition to the new holding company, retaining a diversified institutional cap table, it said.

The infusion by Sukumar is in personal capacity, and with that, the total promoter and external equity raised stands at about Rs 1,630 crore, it said, adding that other investors include Creation Investments, Lightrock and TVS Capital Funds.

"As our mid-market clients have scaled, their needs have moved well beyond standalone borrowing to strategic solutions … Vivriti Next has been created as a platform to respond to this complexity beyond lending," Sukumar was quoted as saying in the release.

He added that the entity will drive growth, capital efficiency and future fund-raising.

On the operating front, Vivriti Next will aim to strengthen and scale the group's core financing and lending businesses, provide an integrated investment platform spanning lending and private credit, embed ESG frameworks in investments, deploy its technology stack to clients to improve efficiency and transparency, and enhance operating leverage through shared platforms and data. PTI MSU AA MR