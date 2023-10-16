Vivriti receives USD 200 million in three credit funds

Mumbai, Oct 16 (PTI) Vivriti Asset Management (VAM) on Monday said it has received USD 200 million (about Rs 1,664 crore) in commitments in three alternate investment funds.

VAM said the commitments have been raised for three credit funds, including Vivriti Wealth Optimizer Fund, Vivriti Emerging Corporate Bond Fund, and Vivriti Alpha Debt Fund - Enhanced.

Under Diversified Bond Funds (DBF), VAM has invested over Rs 1,400 crore since January 2022 in 40 investees in sectors such as airports, clean energy, road construction, fertiliser manufacturing, thermal energy, financial services, logistics, software services and managed offices, as per an official statement.

To date, the company has raised commitments of over USD 450 million, the statement said.

The investments have supported the growth of these businesses, with end-use tied to capital expenditure, working capital improvement, product development, and last-mile contribution to infrastructure projects, it said.

There are 570 contributors to the strategy, including significant participation from institutional investors, it said.

VAM's chief investment officer Soumendra Ghosh said there are over 5,000 mid-sized enterprises that seek growth capital.

Other aspects like public data sets that aid underwriting and portfolio tracking, evolving bankruptcy resolution ecosystem, and relatively shallow loan and bond market capital pools present immense opportunities, he added. PTI AA TRB TRB