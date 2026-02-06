Viyash Scientific Ltd’s PAT up 16 pc to 48.5 cr in Q3

Hyderabad, Feb 6 (PTI) Viyash Scientific Ltd on Friday said its PAT for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, rose by nearly 16 per cent to Rs 48.5 crore, compared with Rs 42 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 858 crore, registering a growth of 11 per cent over Rs 774 crore in Q3 FY25, the company said in a statement.

Viyash Scientific Ltd (formerly SeQuent Scientific Ltd) operates across formulations, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), and contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) services for human and animal health.

Commenting on the company’s performance, Hari Babu Bodepudi, Managing Director and Group CEO, said the October–December quarter results of the current financial year reflect the actions taken by the city-based company and the momentum built over the past few quarters through a unified team effort.

"Revenue, margins and profitability have continued to show strong growth on the back of new product introductions, cost improvements and synergies across our business units," Bodepudi said.

For the nine-month period ended FY26, the company’s profit after tax stood at Rs 158 crore, reflecting a growth of 230 per cent over Rs 48 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. PTI GDK SSK