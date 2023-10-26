Vizag Steel Plant’s blast furnace reaches 50 million tonnes hot metal production mark

Visakhapatnam, Oct 26 (PTI) The Blast Furnace – 2 of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL) or Vizag Steel Plant achieved the milestone of producing 50 million tonnes of hot metal since inception, said an official on Thursday.

Commissioned on March 21, 1992, the Blast Furnace – 2 (Krishna) hit the 50 million production mark on October 25 night, said the official.

“It reflects not only the excellence in technology and innovation but also the unshakable determination of each member of the organization to reach new heights in the steel industry,” said Vizag Steel Plant’s chairman and managing director Atul Bhatt in a press release.

A K Bagchi, director (projects) who is also wielding additional charge of director (operations) underscored that RINL is an industry leader which is setting high standards for emulation.

Steel plant officials held a small ceremony in the control room of the blast furnace to commemorate the milestone. PTI STH ROH