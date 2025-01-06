Vizhinjam Conclave 2025: Over 300 delegates, 50 investors to attend

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 6 (PTI) Over 300 delegates and more than 50 investors are expected to take part in the Vizhinjam Conclave 2025, scheduled to be held on January 28 and 29.

It is expected that at least 20 MoUs will be signed during the event, paving the way for significant economic growth and development, an official statement said here on Monday.

Organised by Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) and Vizhinjam International Seaport Limited (VISL) in association with the Trivandrum Chamber of Commerce and Industries (TCCI), the conclave is considered to become a transformative event for the Vizhinjam International Seaport, positioning it firmly on the global investment map.

The two day-event will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and will be attended by V N Vasavan, Minister for Ports and P Rajeev, Minister for Industries.

The Vizhinjam Conclave 2025 aims to explore industrial opportunities tied to the port and its ancillary industries, while also seeking investments in various other sectors, the statement said.

Representatives from globally renowned companies with substantial investments in port-related projects will participate, making this a landmark event for Kerala.

Key highlights of the conclave include panel discussions on critical topics, fireside chats featuring industry icons, presentations on investment opportunities in Kerala, exclusive sessions to guide potential investors and facilitate direct interactions between business leaders and delegates.

The conclave will also evaluate investment opportunities for Kerala-based companies and startups, ensuring a robust platform for local enterprises, it said.

In addition to attracting large-scale investments, the event is expected to generate employment opportunities more than the direct workforce of the port through associated industries.

The conclave will also initiate efforts to engage local communities and position Vizhinjam as a model for inclusive development.

As a precursor to the conclave, TCCI, and Adani Vizhinjam Ports, will host two events under the banner "Trivandrum Speaks", focusing on raising awareness about the port's potential and its role in Kerala's growth, the statement added. PTI LGK KH