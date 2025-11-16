Vizhinjam Int'l Seaport working to bring home Indian cargo handled abroad: AVPPL official

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 16 (PTI) With an aim to bring home the Indian cargo transhipment presently being undertaken at foreign ports, the Vizhinjam International Seaport is fast emerging as a world-class transhipment hub for the country, an Adani Vizinjham Port Pvt Ltd (AVPPL) official said.

Once the Vizhinjam Port reaches its full capacity, the transshipment business would generate substantial consumer surplus in terms of savings in ship and navigation costs, he said.

"The Vizhinjam Project is intended primarily to bring home the Indian cargo transshipment presently being undertaken at foreign ports of Singapore, Colombo, Salalah, and Dubai," an AVPPL spokesperson told PTI.

Vizhinjam port has the potential to become a world-class transshipment hub for the country considering advantages related to its proximity to international shipping routes connecting Europe, Persian Gulf, and the Far East, the east-west shipping axis, which is within 10 nautical miles.

The port location is well connected with existing, rail and road network. National Highway 47 connecting Salem and Kanyakumari is 2 km from the project.

The National rail network connecting the port to other parts of the country is at distance of 12 km and the Trivandrum International Airport is 15 km from the port. PTI MAS TRB TRB