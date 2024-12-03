Vizhinjam Port completes first phase of operations: Minister Vasavan

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 3 (PTI) After the first cargo vessel reached Vizhinjam Port in July this year, the official completion of the international deep-water transshipment port's first phase of operations was announced by State Ports Minister V N Vasavan on Tuesday.

In a Facebook post, Vasavan said that the port demonstrated its capabilities during the five-month trial run phase, during which 70 cargo ships, including ultra-large motherships, arrived, and 1.47 lakh containers were handled.

Developed by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), India’s largest port developer and part of the Adani Group, the port was constructed under a public-private partnership model at an estimated cost of Rs 8,867 crore.

The minister added that agencies like Vizhinjam International Seaport Limited, Adani Vizhinjam Port Private Limited, and the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras have jointly completed all necessary steps as per the agreement.

The provisional completion certificate for the first phase of construction and arrangements will be handed over on Wednesday, the minister added.

Vasavan stated the port's operation will pave the way for a "significant transformation in Kerala's international trade." This achievement will also contribute to boosting the state's economic growth, he added. PTI HMP SSK HMP SSK SA