Vizhinjam port handled 3 lakh TEUs of cargo in six months of trial run: Minister Vasavan

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 1 (PTI) Kerala Ports Minister V N Vasavan on Saturday said that the deep-water transshipment port at Vizhinjam was making history by handling three lakh Twenty-foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) of cargo during its six-month trial run.

As many as 150 ships including five of the world's largest container vessels docked at the port during the trial phase, which was constructed under a public-private partnership model at an estimated cost of Rs 8,867 crore, Vasavan added.

In January alone, the port catered to 45 ships and handled 85,000 TEUs of cargo, the minister said in a Facebook post, He added that the port was emerging as India's new maritime trade gateway and would continue to make the country proud with its achievements.

The deep-water port is developed by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), India's largest port developer and a part of the Adani Group.

The port received its commercial commissioning certificate on December 4 last year. PTI HMP SSK HMP SSK ADB