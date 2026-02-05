Vizhinjam port reaches 83rd position globally in container handling: Sources

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 5 (PTI) Vizhinjam International Seaport in Kerala has risen to the 83rd position globally among container ports within just over a year of commencing commercial operations, sources said.

The port, developed and operated by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) under a public-private partnership (PPP) with the Kerala government, has set benchmarks for deep-water container ports in the country, sources said.

Port sources added that the second phase of the port’s development, inaugurated recently, marks a Rs 16,000-crore expansion and forms part of the Adani Group’s Rs 30,000-crore investment commitment in Kerala.

According to the sources, port-led development is strengthening Kerala’s competitiveness in global logistics, maritime trade and ease of doing business.

Operational milestones achieved by Vizhinjam in January 2026 alone include its highest-ever monthly container handling of 1,23,092 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), the handling of 62 vessels — the highest in a single month since operations began — and the highest gross crane rate (GCR) of 30.12 container lifts per hour.

These indicators point to a sharp improvement in productivity at a port that has been in commercial operation for just over a year, they said.

The performance comes alongside Vizhinjam’s steady rise in global rankings, with the port climbing to 83rd position worldwide among container ports by handling volume.

Since the commencement of operations, the port has handled 740 vessels and 1.57 million TEUs, the sources said.

Vizhinjam is India’s first semi-automated container port and is among the few facilities in South Asia capable of handling the world’s largest container vessels.

Between December 2024 and January 2026, the port handled more than 50 ultra-large container vessels (ULCVs) with lengths exceeding 399 metres, over 160 vessels longer than 300 metres, and 50 vessels with drafts exceeding 16 metres, the sources said.

Several regional benchmarks were set during this period, reinforcing the port’s capability to accommodate next-generation shipping assets, they added.

Technology and workforce capability have played a key role in supporting the port’s performance.

Vizhinjam has deployed an advanced, made-in-India Vessel Traffic Management System (VTMS) to digitally monitor and guide vessel and yard movements, enhancing safety, predictability and turnaround efficiency.

It is also the first container port in the country to deploy women automated crane operators, reflecting a progressive approach to workforce development and inclusion, the sources said.

They added that the second phase of the port’s development forms part of the Adani Group’s cumulative Rs 30,000-crore investment commitment in Kerala, announced at the Invest Kerala Global Summit 2025.

Taken together, Phase 1 and Phase 2 represent the largest private-sector infrastructure investment in Kerala’s history, the sources said.

Vizhinjam is emerging as a critical gateway in India’s maritime growth story, reinforcing the country’s ambition to capture a larger share of global container transshipment traffic, they added. PTI HMP SSK