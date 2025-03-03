Vizhinjam port tops cargo handling in southern and eastern India, says Kerala CM

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 3 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced on Monday that the Vizhinjam International Port is rapidly reaching new heights, having secured the top position among 15 ports in India’s southern and eastern regions in terms of cargo handled in February.

"Vizhinjam International Seaport continues its remarkable growth, ranking No.1 among 15 ports in India’s southern & eastern regions in February. Handling 78,833 TEUs from 40 vessels, it reaffirms #Kerala’s rising stature in global maritime trade. A key step in our development journey!," Vijayan said in a post on 'X'.

In a Facebook post, he said this achievement is remarkable, considering that the project has only completed eight months since its trial run and just three months since commercial operations began.

The chief minister said Vizhinjam's significance in the global maritime sector is steadily increasing.

He said the port's growth will have a significant impact on Kerala's development.

"The government is determined to transform Vizhinjam International Port into one of the world's finest ports," Vijayan added.