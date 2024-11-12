Vocera raises USD 5,00,000 from Y Combinator to revolutionise voice AI testing & evaluation

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Tech firm Vocera, which is promoted by three IIT Bombay graduates, has raised USD 5,00,000 from Y Combinator, a startup accelerator.

The funding will help expand its voice artificial intelligence (AI) testing and evaluation solution business, Vocera said in a statement.

The solution is already helping companies save hundreds of hours in manual testing, automates the testing of voice agents against real-world scenarios, improving accuracy and efficiency while reducing manual errors, it said.

The team hopes to set a new standard for how reliable voice AI systems are evaluated before deployment, it added. PTI DP TRB