Vodafone Idea's senior executive P Balaji resigns

New Delhi: Telecom operator Vodafone Idea on Wednesday said its chief regulatory and corporate affairs officer P Balaji has resigned.

In a BSE filing, Vodafone Idea said Balaji will cease to be a senior management personnel of the company with effect from January 10, 2024.

In his resignation letter, which was shared by the company as part of the filing, Balaji wrote: "I appreciate the opportunity given to me by Vodafone Idea to serve for over 9 years and am proud of the work we have done together to help transform the company".

Balaji further said at this point in his life he is eager to pursue personal and professional goals outside of VIL.

"I would like to resign from the services of the company with immediate effect. I shall be grateful if the company releases me from my responsibilities at the earliest and waives the contractual notice period obligation," he said.