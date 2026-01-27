Vodafone Idea net loss narrows to Rs 5,286 crore in Q3 FY26

New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) Debt-ridden telecom operator Vodafone Idea on Monday said its consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 5,286 crore in the third quarter ended December 2025.

The company posted a net loss of Rs 6,609 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations remained almost flat at Rs 11,323 crore during the latest third quarter compared to Rs 11,117 crore a year ago.

The company said its user revenue or ARPU (average revenue per user) rose 7.3 per cent year-on-year to Rs 186 in the reported quarter from Rs 173 in the quarter ended December 2024, mainly due to customer upgrades.

The total debt of the company stood at Rs 2.09 lakh crore, comprising Rs 4,424 crore outstanding debt from banks, Rs 1.24 lakh crore deferred payment obligation for spectrum and Rs 80,502 crore towards adjusted gross revenue dues. PTI PRS HVA