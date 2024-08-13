Vodafone Idea, Oil India, five others to be included in MSCI India Index

New Delhi: Seven firms, including Vodafone Idea and Oil India, would be included in the MSCI India Index effective August 30, 2024, as per the latest index review by MSCI.

Dixon Technologies (India), Oil India, Oracle Financial Services Software, Prestige Estates Projects, Rail Vikas Nigam, Vodafone Idea and Zydus Lifesciences are the additions in the MSCI India Index, according to an announcement by index compiler MSCI.

The changes in constituents for the MSCI Global Standard Indexes will take place as of the close of August 30, 2024, as per the announcement.

Bandhan Bank would move out from the MSCI India Index, it announced.

Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam jumped 4.61 per cent, Dixon Technologies climbed 3.29 per cent, Oil India went up by 3.21 per cent, Oracle Financial Services Software (1.95 per cent) and Prestige Estates (1.46 per cent) on the BSE.

However, Vodafone Idea and Zydus Lifesciences were trading lower.

MSCI is a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community.

In the MSCI Global Smallcap Indices list, 27 firms will be included in the MSCI India Index. The additions include Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar, Bandhan Bank, Gulf Oil Lubricants India, Inox Wind Energy and TVS Supply Chain Solutions.

Cochin Shipyard, Dixon Technologies, Jaiprakash Associates, Network18 Media and two others would move out from the MSCI India Index from the Smallcap Indices list.