Vodafone Idea partners with HCLSoftware to automate, optimise 4G, 5G networks

New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) Vodafone Idea has partnered with HCLSoftware to make its 4G and 5G networks more efficient, a release said on Tuesday.

The telecom operator is now using HCL Augmented Network Automation (HCL ANA), a multi-vendor self-optimising network platform, to manage its Ericsson and Samsung networks.

"This advanced technology will help Vi improve network performance, save energy, and offer better services to its customers," according to the release.

The HCL ANA platform leverages Artificial Intelligence (AI) to simplify the management of VIL's complex multi-vendor, multi-technology and multi-layered network, in order to ensure smooth integration and efficient network operations.

"This collaboration brings several benefits to Vi and its users. The HCL ANA platform has an open architecture and empowers Vi to manage and automate its network independently, reducing dependency on OEM-specific features and applications," the release said.

This helps save energy, reducing costs and making the network more sustainable, the release said, adding that VIL customers will also experience a faster and more reliable network. PTI MBI MBI SHW