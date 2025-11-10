Vodafone Idea Q2 net loss narrows to Rs 5,524 crore

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) Debt-ridden telecom operator Vodafone Idea on Monday said its consolidated net loss year-on-year narrowed to Rs 5,524 crore in the second quarter ended September 205.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 71,75.9 crore in the year-ago period, according to the company’s regulatory filing. Its consolidated revenue from operations increased 2.4 per cent to Rs 11,195 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 10,932.2 crore a year ago.

The customer ARPU (average revenue per user) rose 8.7 per cent year-on-year to Rs 180 in the reported quarter from Rs 166 in the September 2025 quarter, mainly due to customer upgrades and tariff increases, the company said.

The total debt of the company stood at Rs 2,02,951 crore at the end of the reported quarter.