Vodafone Idea surrenders partial spectrum in UP East, West Bengal

New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) Debt-ridden telecom operator Vodafone Idea has surrendered partial spectrum in 900 and 1800 Mhz bands that were due for renewal in 2024.

While the amount of spectrum surrendered by Vodafone Idea could not be ascertained, sources indicated it to be around 12 megahertz in both bands.

When contacted, a Vodafone Idea spokesperson said, "Upon assessing our usage and needs, we have surrendered some spectrum in both West Bengal and UP East. We remain committed to providing seamless services to our customers while also focussing on optimising for operational efficiency and future growth".

Separately, in an investor presentation, VIL said it has completed the minimum rollout requirement for 5G services in 4 telecom circles, and the company has a target to cover 40 per cent of revenues population coverage with 5G in the first 24-30 months. PTI PRS BAL