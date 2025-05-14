Vodafone Idea to roll out 5G services in Delhi-NCR on Thursday

New Delhi: Vodafone Idea (Vi) will roll out its 5G services in Delhi-NCR on May 15, the company announced on Wednesday.

In a statement, the telco said it is set to launch 5G services in all 17 priority regions where it has secured 5G spectrum, by August of this year.

"The capital region joins Vi's growing 5G footprint as part of the initial phase of the roll-out, which has already seen launches in Mumbai, Chandigarh and Patna.

"Vi's 5G rollout in 17 circles is a part of its Rs 55,000 crore capex planned over three years. Cities like Bengaluru and Mysuru are next on the map, with rollouts underway across other key markets in the remaining circles," the statement said.

Its introductory 5G offer includes unlimited data for users with 5G-enabled devices on plans starting from Rs 299, it added.

The expansion of services in Delhi-NCR follows the telco's 5G launch in Chandigarh and Patna in April, and in Mumbai in March.

Earlier, Vi had said it will also launch 5G services in Bengaluru this month.

For the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR), Vi has collaborated with Ericsson to develop its 5G infrastructure, which features improved energy efficiency and lighter hardware components.

Additionally, Vi has deployed AI-driven Self-Organising Network (SON) technology to enhance network performance further. The network employs a 5G Non-Standalone (NSA) architecture to ensure seamless transitions between 4G and 5G networks.