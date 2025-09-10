Volkswagen India to cut prices by up to Rs 3.27 lakh to pass full GST rate benefits

New Delhi: Carmaker Volkswagen India on Wednesday said it will cut prices by up to Rs 3.27 lakh across its entire model range to pass the full benefit of the GST rate reduction to customers.

The new pricing will be effective from September 22, 2025, the company said in a statement.

Under the new pricing, SUV Tiguan R-Line will be cheaper by up to Rs 3,26,900, it added.

Similarly, prices of compact SUV Taigun will come down by up to Rs 68,400 and that of sedan Virtus by up to Rs 66,900, the company said.