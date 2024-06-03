Volkswagen India to offer 6 airbags across all variants of 5-star GNCAP Taigun, Virtus models

Mumbai, Jun 3 (PTI) German premium car maker Volkswagen India on Monday said it will offer six airbags across all variants of its 5-Star Global NCAP (GNCAP) safety-rated Taigun and Virtus models.

Since the introduction of the India 2.0 product portfolio, the company said it is continuously enhancing its product offerings and has expanded its variant line-up, keeping in mind customer demand for its cars in India.

While the subcompact crossover SUV Taigun was launched in India in September 2021, themed-sized sedan Virtus was rolled out in March 2022.

"Our portfolio of India 2.0 cars will offer six airbags as standard across the line-up. With this, we are showcasing our commitment towards safer mobility," Brand Director at Volkswagen Passenger Cars India Ashish Gupta said.

"We are also delighted to have achieved the over 1-lakh sales milestone by the Taigun and Virtus (since their introduction)," he said.

Recently, Volkswagen India introduced two new variants of the Taigun GT Line with 1-litre turbo-petrol engine and GT Plus Sport with 1.5-litre turbo-petrol option. PTI IAS TRB