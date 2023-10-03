Volkswagen launches Volksfest 2023

Chennai, Oct 3 (PTI) German automotive group Volkswagen has launched Volksfest 2023 cashing in on the forthcoming festive season, providing special offers and benefits to customers, the company said on Tuesday.

The company launched the special programme at its 189 sales and 133 service touchpoints from today that would go on till November 15.

The brand also introduced feature enhancements on its latest range of its mid-size sports utility vehicle 'Taigun' and sedan - 'Virtus' -- besides launching Virtus 'Matte Edition', expanding the GT Edge Collection, a company statement here said.

"At Volkswagen India, we believe in creating delightful experiences for our valued customers. As we gear up to celebrate the festive season, we are delighted to introduce a range of exciting benefits and feature enhancements across select variants with Volksfest 2023," said company Brand Director Ashish Gupta.

"The introduction of the Virtus Matte Edition, reflects the Brand's dedication to providing vehicles that exemplify distinct sophistication and performance..we are delighted to introduce new and upgraded features for Virtus and Taigun that set higher benchmarks for customers...," he said. PTI VIJ SS