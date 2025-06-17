Volkswagen sets up Performance Centres in Chennai

Chennai, Jun 17 (PTI) German car maker Volkswagen has inaugurated two Performance Centres in the city, aimed at enhancing the retail experience for customers interested in purchasing the latest Golf GTI and Tiguan R-Line range of cars.

The inauguration of the Performance Centres on Mount Road and Ambattur here is part of the 12 similar facilities that have been planned to be established by the car major across the country.

Following the launch, Volkswagen in a company statement on Tuesday said it has commenced deliveries of the latest Golf GTI and has drawn up plans to further boost accessibility for the Tiguan R-Line through these Performance Centres in the state.

"The recent launch of global icons like the Tiguan R-Line and Golf GTI, are now serving to the elevated Indian customer aspirations. In sync with the strategy of premium and progressive performance, we aim to enhance our retail experience through these Performance Centres," said Volkswagen India Brand Director Nitin Kohli in the statement.

"The new touchpoints will help us engage with customers and prospects, delivering a more progressive and premium purchase experience," he added.

With the inauguration of the two new Performance Centres, the network strength of Volkswagen India in Tamil Nadu stands at 27 sales and 19 service touchpoints.

The initiative also marks the beginning of the brand's strategic focus for an enhanced retail experience across markets in the country, the release said.

The new Performance Centres have been designed and developed to offer customers a heightened retail experience focused on sight, sound, smell, touch and taste. These Centres would cater to a discerning set of customers for the recently launched models - Tiguan R-Line and Golf GTI.

On the inauguration of Volkswagen Mount Road Performance Centre, its Managing Director Arun Uppuswamy said, "We are delighted to partner with Volkswagen India and launch the country's first Performance Centre (in Chennai). " "With the new Golf GTI and Tiguan R-Line on display, we are delighted to welcome customers for an enhanced retail experience from Volkswagen, highlighting the brand's latest premium, progressive, performance mobility offerings in an exquisite new ambience at our Mount Road showroom," he added. PTI VIJ VIJ ROH