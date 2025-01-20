Voltas, Lumax among 18 firms selected in PLI scheme for white goods in third round

New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) As many as 18 companies, including Voltas, MIRC Electronics, Lumax and UNO Minda, with a committed investment of Rs 2,299 crore, have been selected to avail benefits under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for white goods sector, an official said on Monday.

In October last year, 38 companies had filed applications with proposed investments of Rs 4,121 crore under the scheme in the third round.

"In the third round of the online application window of the PLI scheme, a total of 38 applications were received. After reviewing these applications, the government has provisionally selected 18 new companies. These companies include 10 manufacturers of components of Air Conditioners and 8 manufacturers of LED Lights, with committed investment of Rs 2,299 crore," the commerce and industry ministry said.

In addition, it said, six existing PLI beneficiaries have been provisionally selected to upgrade to higher investment categories, committing an additional investment of Rs 1,217 crore.

It added that for Air Conditioners, companies will be manufacturing components like compressors, copper tubes, and heat exchangers among others. Similarly, for LED lights, LED chip packaging, drivers, engines, light management systems and metallized films for capacitors will be manufactured in India.

"Altogether, 84 companies under the PLI Scheme for White Goods are set to bring investments of Rs 10,478 crore, resulting in production worth Rs 1,72,663 crore," it said.

According to the ministry, Voltas Components has committed to invest Rs 256.73 crore to manufacture compressors. With Rs 51.5 crore investment, MIRC Electronics has proposed to make AC products like motors and heat exchangers.

The other applicants which are provisionally selected in the third round of PLI scheme for Air Conditioners included Jupiter Aluminium Industries with a committed investment of Rs 618 crore, Ram Ratna Wires (Rs 253 crore), SMEL Steel Structural (Rs 541.29 crore), and Next Generation Manufacturers (Rs 121.35 crore).

Similarly in the LED lights category, Lumax Industries has committed Rs 60 crore investment to make LED drivers. Uno Minda would invest Rs 19.82 crore.

Out of 38 applications received during the third round, 11 are being referred to the Committee of Experts (CoE) for examination and its recommendations.

Two existing applicants are also being referred to the committee.

It added that one of the applicants has decided to opt out from the scheme and has withdrawn the application.

The six existing PLI beneficiaries that have been provisionally selected to upgrade to higher investment categories include Hindalco Industries (additional committed investment of Rs 360 crore), LG Electronics India ( Rs 433 crore), Blue Star Climatech (Rs 180 crore), and Voltas Ltd (Rs 200 crore).