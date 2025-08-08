Voltas Q1 profit down 58% to Rs 140.61 cr with early monsoon impacting cooling business

New Delhi: Air-conditioning maker and engineering services provider Voltas Ltd on Friday reported a decline of 58 per cent in its consolidated net profit to Rs 140.61 crore for the June quarter, as unseasonal rains and early arrival of monsoon impacted the cooling business.

It had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 335 crore in the April-June period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from the Tata Group firm.

The company's revenue dropped by 20.22 per cent to Rs 3,912.29 crore in the June quarter of FY26. In the year-ago period, the same was Rs 4,903.91 crore.

"The quarter was marked by unseasonal and unpredictable weather conditions. The onset of summer was delayed, temperatures remained relatively mild, and the season concluded abruptly due to the early monsoon. This resulted in a sharp decline in demand for cooling products, particularly in the case of air conditioners," Voltas said in its earnings statement.

The impact was further accentuated by an exceptionally high base in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, which had benefited from a harsh and prolonged summer that drove record sales.

Total expenses of Voltas depreciated 16.11 per cent to Rs 3,792.05 crore in the April-June quarter of FY26.

Its total income, which includes other income, was down 19.6 per cent to Rs 4,020.65 crore.

In the June quarter, Voltas' revenue from "unitary cooling products for comfort and commercial use", which has room AC business, fell 24.57 per cent to Rs 2,867.86 crore. It stood at Rs 3,802.17 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.

"The Unitary Cooling Products segment faced a subdued quarter, shaped by the delayed onset of summer, relatively mild temperatures, and the early arrival of the monsoon, all of which shortened the peak selling season," it said.

Trade partners had built up inventory in anticipation of strong demand, but softer secondary sales led to slower off-take and elevated stock levels, prompting a temporary adjustment in factory operations.

"To sustain market momentum, Voltas intensified its efforts to drive secondary sales through focused promotional activities, which placed some pressure on margins," it said.

Revenue from "electro-mechanical projects and services", which comprises domestic and international projects businesses, also slipped 2.87 per cent in the June quarter to Rs 921.83 crore.

"Execution across domestic and international geographies remained on track, and timely certifications and periodic project evaluations helped ensure margin stability, while consistent cost controls reinforced operational efficiency," it said.

Its revenue from Engineering Products and Services was 15.8 per cent down to Rs 921.83 crore.

Share of Voltas Ltd settled at Rs 1,300.30 apiece on the BSE, down 0.54 per cent from the previous close.