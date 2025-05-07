Voltas Q4 profit jumps over two-fold to Rs 236 cr; FY25 revenue crosses Rs 15,000 cr

New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) Air-conditioning and engineering services provider Voltas on Wednesday reported an over two-fold rise in net profit at Rs 236 crore in March 2025 quarter while its annual revenue crossed Rs 15,000 crore mark in FY25, helped by its room air-condition business.

The Tata group firm had posted a net profit of Rs 111 crore in the January-March period of the preceding 2023-24 financial year, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Voltas' revenue from operation was up 12.77 per cent to Rs 4,728.04 crore in the March quarter.

Total expenses of Voltas increased 10.56 per cent to Rs 4,472.11 crore in the March quarter of FY25.

Total income, which includes other income, was at Rs 4,847.25 crore, up 13.85 per cent.

In the financial year ended March 2025, Voltas net profit jumped over four-fold to Rs 834.28 crore.

"This marks the highest ever profit in the company's history," said Voltas in its earnings statement.

In FY25, total consolidated income of Voltas was at Rs 15,737.25 crore, up 23.57 per cent.

The board of directors recommended a dividend of Rs 7 per share of face value of Re 1 per share for 2024-25.

The unitary cooling product business continued to maintain its growth momentum. Overall volume growth in FY25 was 36 per cent, with over 70 per cent growth in certain allied categories like air coolers.

Electro-mechanical projects and services segment revenue increased by 13 per cent to Rs 4,157 crore in FY25, compared to Rs 3,683 crore in FY24.

Losses reduced from Rs 108 crore to Rs 2 crore mainly due to improved order booking, better project execution and working capital management.

The engineering products and services segment faced certain headwinds in its performance owing to macro-economic factors, and likewise the challenges faced by the industry.

Revenue reported for the year was Rs 569 crore as against Rs 588 crore in the preceding year.

Meanwhile, in a separate filing, Voltas informed its board in a meeting held on Wednesday recommended a dividend of 700 per cent, which is Rs 7 per share on face value of Re. 1 per share for the year 2024-25.

Shares of Voltas on Wednesday settled at Rs 1,244.45, up 1.20 per cent from previous close. PTI KRH HVA