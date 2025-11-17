Voltsun Labs to set up Rs 1,743 cr solar plant in Andhra

Amaravati, Nov 17 (PTI) Voltsun Labs Pvt Ltd formally signed an agreement with the Andhra Pradesh government on Monday to establish a Rs 1,743-crore greenfield solar cell and module manufacturing facility at Naidupeta in Tirupati district.

To enable the commencent of the project, the Andhra Pradesh government is allotting 37 acres of land at a confessional cost.

"The Government of Andhra Pradesh today announced that Voltsun Labs Pvt Ltd...will establish a Rs 1,743-crore greenfield solar cell and module manufacturing facility in Naidupeta," said a press release from the TDP.

As part of the deal, Voltsun will create an integrated 2 GW solar (cell) manufacturing ecosystem developed in two stages, entailing 1 GW of solar cell capacity and 1 GW of module capacity using TOPcon monocrystalline and bifacial technologies.

The investment will generate 415 direct jobs while the government will facilitate external infrastructure, the press release added. PTI STH ROH