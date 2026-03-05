Volume of electricity trade on IEX jumps over 30 pc to 12,550 MU in February

New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) Indian Energy Exchange on Thursday said that the volume of electricity trade on the platform grew by 30.4 per cent annually to 12,550 million units (MU) in February.

Also, a total of 18.86 lakh renewable energy certificates (RECs) were traded last month, marking a 15.2 per cent year-on-year increase, an IEX statement said.

The bourse achieved the monthly trade volume of 12,550 MU in February 2026, which was 30.4 per cent higher than the number recorded in the same month a year ago.

It logged a total of 18.86 lakh RECs traded between February 11 and February 25 this year at a price ranging from Rs 333-337 apiece.

Despite an increase in energy consumption, IEX said that prices on power exchanges were lower compared to the previous year due to higher supply liquidity on the exchange platform.

The clearing price in the Day Ahead Market (DAM) at Rs 3.58/unit last month was 18.3 per cent lower year-on-year, while the price in the Real Time Market (RTM) at Rs 3.59/unit declined 18.7 per cent.

These prices presented an opportunity for discoms and commercial & industrial consumers to meet their demand at a competitive price and to replace their costlier power by procuring through exchanges, it stated.

IEX Green Market, comprising the green energy day-ahead and term-ahead market segments, achieved 808 MU volume in February this year as compared to 552 MU in the year-ago month, registering an increase of 46.3 per cent year-on-year.

The weighted average price in the green day-ahead market (G-DAM) for February 2026 was 25 per cent lower at Rs 3.43/unit on a year-on-year basis. PTI KKS HVA