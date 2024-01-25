Volvo Bus India bags order for 122 premium coaches from Odisha govt

New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) Volvo Bus India on Thursday said it has bagged an order for the supply of 122 premium luxury coaches from the Odisha government.

The order comes under the Location Accessible Multi-modal Initiative (LAccMI) Scheme, a flagship programme initiated by the state government to provide rural connectivity through Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC).

"We are honoured to be selected as the preferred partner for this landmark initiative by OSRTC and the Government of Odisha," VE Commercial Vehicles MD and CEO Vinod Aggarwal said in a statement.

OSRTC MD Diptesh Kumar Pattnayak said the collaboration for the deployment of premium buses is a testament to the shared vision of creating a modern, efficient, and sustainable public transportation network.

"This will have a long-lasting impact on government initiatives that aim to transform transportation infrastructure and contribute to the socio-economic development in rural and urban areas," he added.

Over the past 25 years, Volvo Bus India has provided sustainable mobility solutions, and this order further solidifies its commitment to the citizens of Odisha, he added. PTI MSS MR