Volvo Car India retail sales rise 40% in Jan-Sep; 1,751 units sold

New Delhi: Volvo Car India on Friday said its retail sales grew 40 per cent year-on-year to 1,751 units in the January-September period this fiscal.

The company had reported retail sales of 1,252 units in the year-ago period.

The sales growth was primarily driven by the XC60, which contributed 35 per cent of the total volume, Volvo Car India said in a statement.

Besides, the locally assembled all-electric XC40 Recharge performed well during the period with a retail of 419 units, accounting for 24 per cent of the total volume, it added.

In the January-September period, EV sales accounted for 27 per cent of total sales, the automaker stated.

"This success reflects customer confidence and our commitment to providing premium, sustainable vehicles to the Indian market," Volvo Car India Managing Director Jyoti Malhotra said.

Volvo Cars established a presence in India in 2007 and currently sells models through 25 dealerships in the country.