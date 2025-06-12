Volvo Cars selects HCLTech for engineering services

New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) Swedish luxury carmaker Volvo Cars has selected HCLTech as one of its strategic suppliers for engineering services.

In a statement, HCLTech said it will cover end-to-end engineering solutions at scale, leveraging the company's automotive Centre of Excellence in Gothenburg and its global offshore and nearshore delivery centres.

"HCLTech is investing substantially in next-gen automotive engineering. This strategic engagement reflects our commitment to delivering high performance, future-ready engineering solutions that help shape the mobility of tomorrow," said Pankaj Tagra, HCLTech Corporate Vice President, Manufacturing and Allied Industries, Europe.