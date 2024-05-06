VST Zetor launches new range of tractors

Bengaluru, May 6 (PTI) VST Zetor Private Ltd, the joint venture between VST Tillers Tractors Ltd and HTC Investments, on Monday announced the launch of three "best-in-class" tractors in the higher horse-power range.

Advertisment

In a statement, the company said, the three new tractors launched in the range of 41 to 50 HP are VST Zetor 4211, VST Zetor 4511, and VST Zetor 5011. These products are jointly developed by VST and ZETOR after rigorous testing and technological integration after taking valuable inputs from the farming community in India.

"Developed at VST Zetor plant in India, these tractors feature an indigenously made powerful, best-in-class DI Engine, fully constant mesh transmission with helical gears and VZmatic hydraulics. Its wider platform, dual diaphragm clutch, optimum turning Radius, adjustable premium seat, dual-acting power steering and aerodynamic styling ensure ease of operation with desired comfort," it said.

According to them, these tractors are suited for a wide range of applications starting from land preparation to post-harvest operations. It is highly compatible with all heavy-duty non-agriculture tasks along with all primary, secondary tillage and haulage applications of Agriculture.

"The launch of these tractors is a significant milestone as with these models we are entering into the 60 per cent of the tractor industry of India, i.e. the higher HP segment. These tractors will help to strengthen our brand and build a much stronger tractor portfolio to cater to a wide range of farming applications and geographical market needs," Antony Cherukara, MD VST Zetor, said.

VST Zetor has launched these tractors after thorough research and understanding of the requirements of the Indian farming community, he said. PTI AMP AMP SS