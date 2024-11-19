VueNow Group, CDoT launch quantum-secure data centre

New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) VueNow Group in collaboration with Centre for Development of Telematics (CDoT) have announced the launch of quantum-secure data centre, a release said on Tuesday.

This initiative is expected to enhance the security of data centres and safeguard sensitive user data against emerging threats by quantum computing.

Announcing the launch of quantum-secure data centre, the release noted while cybersecurity is evolving rapidly, the ability of quantum computing to break traditional encryption methods is also increasing.

"As a result, the risks associated with critical data have reached unprecedented levels," it said.

Sukhvinder Singh Kharour, Founder and CEO of VueNow Infotech, said the company has taken a significant step towards securing its data centres with post-quantum cryptography, ensuring that client's data will be fully protected from future quantum attacks.

*** Addverb eyes entry into humanoid robotics; set to launch next-gen humanoid in 2025 * Addverb, a global leader in industrial robotics and warehouse automation, has announced its entry into the humanoid robotics field, with the launch of next-gen humanoid scheduled for 2025.

The announcement marks a new chapter in Addverb's evolution, which began with developing fixed automation systems and mobile robots, according to a release.

Previously, Addverb introduced India's first quadruped, Trakr, an AI-powered robot with autonomous navigation, modular payload, and the ability to traverse various terrains for maintenance and security applications, the release added. PTI MBI MBI SHW