Vumlunmang Vualnam takes charge as civil aviation secretary

Mumbai, Sep 1 (PTI) Vumlunmang Vualnam, a 1992 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, on Friday assumed the charge of Secretary at the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Advertisment

He succeeds Rajiv Bansal, who retired on August 31, an official release said.

Vualnam, a Manipur cadre officer, has held many important positions in the central government, including Additional Secretary, Ministry of Finance, and Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs.

He has also held several key positions in the Manipur government, including Commissioner, Director of Health and Family Welfare, and Director, Transport, it said.

Vualnam has served as advisor to the Executive Director in the World Bank, the release added. PTI IAS TRB TRB