Vura Bau plans manufacturing units in east, south India

Kolkata, Feb 21 (PTI) Gujarat-based Vura Bau-Chemie on Thursday said it plans to establish three more manufacturing plants, focusing on expanding presence in eastern and southern India.

The initiative aims to capitalise on the rapidly growing construction chemical sector in the country.

The company at present operates three manufacturing plants, two in Gujarat and one in Rajasthan.

"We are a fast-growing company aiming to expand our footprint in the retail market. To advance this journey, we have onboarded (former cricketer) Sourav Ganguly as our brand ambassador and will soon launch outdoor campaigns," CEO Minesh Chaudhari said.

"We plan to conclude this fiscal year with a topline of Rs 450 crore, up from Rs 150 crore in FY'24," he said.

With an increased emphasis on retail, the revenue share from this segment is projected to grow to 80 per cent over the next two years from the current 60 per cent, according to company officials.

It is also evaluating several states for new manufacturing facilities.

"We are considering the eastern and southern regions for expansion, as we currently lack facilities there. However, nothing has been finalised yet," another senior official stated.

"We have an IPO on the radar and aim to make Vura a household name," he added.