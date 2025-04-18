VVDN Technologies to invest USD 100-200 mn to scale up manufacturing, design ops over 3-4 yrs

Manesar, Apr 18 (PTI) VVDN Technologies on Friday said the company plans to invest USD 100-200 million over the next 3-4 years across its operations spanning design, manufacturing, as well as research and development.

Vivek Bansal, Co-Founder and President of VVDN Technologies told PTI that hiring, too, would keep pace with the"significant" investment and expansion blueprint.

The company, which is into electronics design and manufacturing, is looking to scale up its engineering headcount by about 2,000 (from 5,000 at present).

On the manufacturing side, the tally is set to double to 14,000 in the next 3-4 years, he said.

"It is going to be a significant investment... Over USD 100-200 million of investment in next 3-4 years. We are getting into PCB fab, we want to do displays, camera modules, so we will be localising more and more in the country, and part of the investment will go into that," Bansal said.

The company is ramping up its production lines, he said.

"Another area will be investments into R&D and lab infrastructure. We have 5,000 engineers today and in the next 3 years, we will add about 2,000 more, taking the count to 7,000," he said.

The manufacturing headcount will rise to 14,000-15,000 in next 3-4 years, from the current levels of 7,000.

VVDN focuses on design and manufacturing of new age solutions and its portfolio includes AI servers, laptops, EV solutions, cameras, Wi-Fi 7 access points, among others. PTI MBI DRR